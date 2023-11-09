- Advertisement -

Ghanaian budding music sensation, Black Sherif has taken the spotlight today after securing a prestigious ambassadorial deal with Infinix smartphones.

The artist’s latest track, ‘Oh No,’ promises to be a game-changer in the music industry, while his role as the new face of Infinix adds another feather to his illustrious cap, succeeding none other than Shatta Wale.

In a brief yet momentous ceremony, Black Sherif was officially introduced as the new Infinix Smartphone Ambassador, succeeding the acclaimed Shatta Wale.

The collaboration between Black Sherif and Infinix reflects a strategic move by the smartphone brand to align with the vibrant and dynamic energy that Black Sherif embodies.

The details of the contract and deal is not yet privy to the public but fans and loved ones believe it’s a juicy deal worth thousands of dollars.