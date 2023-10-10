Congratulations: Davido and Chioma reportedly welcome a set of twins in the USA

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian afrobeat old cat, David Adeleke, known as Davido has reportedly welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland in the U.S.A.

According to multiple unconfirmed sources, the twins is made up of a boy and a girl.

Rumors have been circulating that the couple, who tragically lost their son last year, have now become parents to a set of twins. Davido appeared to fuel the speculation further when he referred to his wife as ‘Maba Ibeji’ (mother of twins) in one of the songs on his album, Timeless.

The couple lost their song a couple of years back and this news is great for them. Congratulations to the Adelekes’