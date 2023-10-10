type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentCongratulations: Davido and Chioma reportedly welcome a set of twins in the...
Entertainment

Congratulations: Davido and Chioma reportedly welcome a set of twins in the USA

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Photos from Davido and Chioma's secret wedding finally surface online
- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian afrobeat old cat, David Adeleke, known as Davido has reportedly welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland in the U.S.A.

According to multiple unconfirmed sources, the twins is made up of a boy and a girl.

Rumors have been circulating that the couple, who tragically lost their son last year, have now become parents to a set of twins. Davido appeared to fuel the speculation further when he referred to his wife as ‘Maba Ibeji’ (mother of twins) in one of the songs on his album, Timeless.

The couple lost their song a couple of years back and this news is great for them. Congratulations to the Adelekes’

TODAY

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.9mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways