Congratulations are in order for Ghanaian media personality, Matilda Adjoa Adu- Boateng, popularly known as AJ Poundz as she welcomes her first child with her husband.

AJ Poundz is has delightedly shared the arrival of her newborn baby.

The astute actor took to her Instagram page to reveal the good news through captivating photos from her maternity photo shoot.

The announcement has garnered warm wishes and congratulations from her followers and well-wishers.