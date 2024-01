- Advertisement -

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey and his partner Janine welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world today.

The midfielder who ply his trade with Arsenalin the topflight English Premier League made the announcement few hours ago when the shared beautiful pictures of the baby.

The love birds announced the pregnancy back in October 2023 and revealed the gender in the same month and it was a girl.

Check out some photos below