I’m considering playing for Ghana – Hudson-Odoi

- Advertisement -

Callum Hudson-Odoi has stated that he is “still thinking over” playing for Ghana, despite the fact that he has not yet made up his mind.

The 22-year-old has represented England at every level, shining for the Three Lions, U16s, U17s, U18s, and U19s.

However, Bismark Odoi, the father of Hudson-Odoi, played for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League in the 1990s before moving to England. Hudson-Odoi is of Ghanaian descent.

Due to a change in FIFA’s eligibility regulations, he is still eligible to play for Ghana despite having previously made three appearances for England.

Additionally, Hudson-Odoi, who was demoted to England’s U21s, hasn’t played for the Three Lions in a very long time and has turned down call-ups.

The winger, who left Chelsea last summer to join Nottingham Forest, is trying to restart his career after a string of unsuccessful seasons.

However, he remains optimistic about playing for his country again and claims he is still debating whether to change his nationality.

“That decision hasn’t been made yet. I’m still thinking it over,” he said in the interview.

“Ghana is a very good option but let’s wait and see. Hopefully once I start playing games here, maybe Gareth [Southgate] or Ghana will come. It’s a nice position to be in and hopefully sooner or later we will know.”