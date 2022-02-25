- Advertisement -

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Church, has finally responded to the police invitation regarding his prophecies on 31st Night.

There was a rumour in the late hours of Wednesday that the Ghana Police Service had called the man of God to speak about his 31st ‘Umoufia’ predictions.

Nigel Gaisie has confirmed on his Facebook page that the police had invited him as reported yesterday about his forecasts.

He stated that as a law-abiding citizen, he will accept the invitation, but that the police have no influence over how the holy spirit operates or what is spoken behind the pulpit.

“I have been invited to the Police CID Over Some Prophetic Utterances, they Claim I Have Made!! As a responsible citizen and one who believes in rule of law, I will respect the invitation of the Police service but the Police MUST NO, RESPECTIVELY*THUS THEY CAN NOT GAG THE PROPHETIC, THEY CAN NOT CONTROL THINGS OF THE SPIRIT AND UTTERANCES MADE BEHIND THE PULPIT OF GOD, OUR GOD SHOULD NOT AND MUST NOT BE INTERPRETED WITH CARNAL LEARNED MIND…he posted.

It continued: “In Nation Building, the role of the church, the prophetic can not be DENIED OR DISRESPECTED. Moreso, when the prophets have not said or done anything which is against the spirit and latter of the common law…LET OPPRESSIVE RULE COME TO AN END, LET GOD JESUSCHRIST ARISE.HANDSOFFTHEPROPHECTICCHURCHES. Suffice to end, the spirit of the prophet is the spirit of God, it will be dangerous for anyone to make God his ENEMY……

N.B.ALREADY, Times are EXTREMELY HARD, INSTEAD OF ENCOURAGING YOUR CITIZENS, YOU ARE RATHER DISCOURAGING US BY USING STATE ACTOR’S AND APPARATUS* Me, am sold out for JesusChrist, I am not worried about INTIMIDATIONSS, NOPE!!! PROPHETS WILL LIVE, GHANA WILL LIVE…THE BEST IS YET TO COME…Don’t missRestorationNightVigil9pm-4am…..TOMORROW…PNG”.

