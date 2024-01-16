type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentCook-A-Thon: Chef Faila's biggest fan, Anass Hamdan lands job at popular restaurant
Entertainment

Cook-A-Thon: Chef Faila’s biggest fan, Anass Hamdan lands job at popular restaurant

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Cook-A-Thon ‘Landlord’, Anas Hamdan has landed for himself a position as a Front Desk Officer in a restaurant.

Anas, who was described by many as the most dramatic person during the event, reported to work on Monday, 15th January 2024 bringing his passion for food and hospitality to a new level.

Anas will assist with front desk service as well as provide staff support for the outfit’s Astro-turf pitch, restaurant, swimming pool and nightclub facilities at the newly established restaurant in Tamale .

Anass Hamdan was also awarded an iPhone 15 during the cookathon as reported by ghpage.com for his immerse support to Chef Faila which went viral.

TODAY

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
66 %
0.8mph
13 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more