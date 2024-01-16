Cook-A-Thon: Chef Faila’s biggest fan, Anass Hamdan lands job at popular restaurant

- Advertisement -

Cook-A-Thon ‘Landlord’, Anas Hamdan has landed for himself a position as a Front Desk Officer in a restaurant.

Anas, who was described by many as the most dramatic person during the event, reported to work on Monday, 15th January 2024 bringing his passion for food and hospitality to a new level.

Anas will assist with front desk service as well as provide staff support for the outfit’s Astro-turf pitch, restaurant, swimming pool and nightclub facilities at the newly established restaurant in Tamale .

Anass Hamdan was also awarded an iPhone 15 during the cookathon as reported by ghpage.com for his immerse support to Chef Faila which went viral.