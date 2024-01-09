Cook-A-Thon Day 9: Chef Faila makes Ghana proud as she cooks for over 200 hours

- Advertisement -

Chef Faila has currently surpassed the 200-hour milestone in her ambitious quest to set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual also known as cookathon.

Originally slated for a 5-day nonstop cooking marathon, Chef Faila, motivated by the achievements of Ugandan Chef Mama Dee, decided to extend her culinary feat to an impressive 10 days.

Chef Faila has not only crossed the 200-hour mark as at when this story was published but continues to forge ahead, demonstrating an unparalleled level of resilience and a remarkable can-do spirit.

Ghanaians on the internet have been quick to applaud Chef Faila for her extraordinary commitment to her craft and the sheer physical and mental strength required for such a marathon culinary endeavor.