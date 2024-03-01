type here...
Cook-a-thon Turns Sleep-a-thon: Woman Dozes Off Whilst Attempting Longest Cooking Marathon

By Razak GHPAGE
Abena, an unidentified Ghanaian woman embarking on a cook-a-thon attempt is currently trending online.

Unlike Chef Smith, Chef Faila, and Afua Asantewaa among other Guinness World Record attemptee who whilst embarking on the attempt trending positively, Abena is trending for the wrong reason.

In a viral video sighted by Ghpage.com, Abena is seen in an undisclosed location with only one person present embarking on a cook-a-thon attempt.

Abena could be seen slicing yam, but funnily enough, the Chef looks tired and is seen dozing off.

Even though Abena has been advised to stop and rest, to her, “He who has made up his mind to cross a river never cares of getting wet”.

