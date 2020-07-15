- Advertisement -

A video making rounds online as sighted by Ghpage News captured the moment a corpse was forced out of a casket after allegedly refusing to be transported back home for burial.

It was alleged that all ambulances brought in to convey him to his hometown in Anambra state, Nigeria for burial, became faulty after his casket was placed in it.

He was forced out of the casket after some rituals were conducted and carried home.

A scene from the video as captured, saw the corpse forcefully carried on the head of one of the village youths who gathered at the scene.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

This is really scary. Strange things do happen in this world we living in. Hmmmm