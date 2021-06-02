type here...
Corpse refuses to be buried, leads pallbearers to murderers house
Corpse refuses to be buried, leads pallbearers to murderers house

By Qwame Benedict
Corpse
Drama unfolded in Sierra Leon when a lady who is said to be killed for ritual purpose led the pallbearers to the house of her killer.

Many times we hear stories of this nature and we wonder if really they are true or just mere coincidence that has gotten people to read meanings into it.

According to the source that shared the video, the shocking event happened at Kent a suburb in Freetown the capital of the country.

It went on to say that the deceased who is believed to be a victim of ritual murder failed to allow undertakers and the pallbearers to lower her into her grave.

She instead directed the strong men carrying her to the house of a spiritualist whom they believe is responsible for her death.

The world is indeed a strange place and things do really happen.

