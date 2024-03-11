- Advertisement -

According to rapper Okyeame Kwame, Ghanaian and African politicians are wasting their time on issue such as the LGBTQ which is the current trending topic on the continent.

He explained that the politicians ought to concentrate their efforts on combating corruption which has now become an unofficial citizen of every African country.

The ‘Ye Ko’ hitmaker added that Ghana will achieve the necessary development and become self-sufficient if all energies are combined into combating corruption in the country.

He said: “If I were in charge, I would rather focus on corruption, I would rather focus on educational reforms.

The white man wants to introduce something, but we don’t like it. They are the same people who introduced STEM. STEM is what has brought us here. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

This is what has brought us here today. So if you don’t go to school to become a doctor, lawyer, or scientist, your parents feel you’re aimless, but that is not the case in Western countries.

They have STEAM, where they take the arts seriously. We don’t take the arts seriously, which is why we are not creative.

The white man has ensured this. For me, LGBTQ is not my problem. My problem is the BJ in there. If I say I’m a member, they may come and arrest me.

Between corruption and LGBTQ, which one is very pressing?” he questioned.