Cote d’Ivoire secure 2-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in AFCON 2023 opener

In the opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), host nation Cote d’Ivoire showcased their dominance with a resounding 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau on Saturday.

Attacking midfielder Seko Fofana wasted no time in making an impact, breaking the deadlock for Côte d’Ivoire just four minutes into the game with a powerful strike from inside the area. His goal provided his team with an early advantage and set the tone for the match.

Twelve minutes after the break, Jean Krasso further extended Cote d’Ivoire’s lead with a brilliant display of ball control inside the area, doubling the scoreline and solidifying their position in the game.

With this impressive victory, the Elephants take the top spot in Group A, accumulating three points.

The final standings after the first round of group stage matches will be determined by the outcome of the second game in the group, which is scheduled between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.