Coup d’état in Ghana: I’ll crush anyone with that intention – Nana Addo

President of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has vowed to crush anyone who plans to stage a coup in the country.

He made this statement during his speech at the 65th Independence Day celebration held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

According to Former President John Dramani Mahama’s Executive Secretary, Professor Raymond Atuguba, looking at the way things are going in the country and with people complaining about hardship, that is a signal that a coup might happen.

Though his comment was agreed by some people, others were also of the view that irrespective of whatever is happening in the country a coup d’etat is something that won’t happen again.

President Nana Addo during the independence Day celebration reiterated that nothing of that sort would happen in Ghana vowing to crush the coup mongers.

He said: “Let us defend carefully the peace and stability we are enjoying, Some restless spirits among us claim to have lost faith in our democratic system, aiming to exploit present national challenges”.

“Either a lack of trust in a democratic alternative to the existing administration or a desire to use executive power drive their hunger for military action.

They seem willing to risk our country’s hard-won reputation as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa, if not the world, to pursue personal ambitions that show little or no respect for the Ghanaians’ ability to change their government peacefully through the ballot box, as we have done three times in the 29 years of the fourth republic.

We who believe in democratic ideals and institutions will continue to reject these adventurers’ claims and use all lawful democratic methods to preserve our open, free system of government based on human rights, the rule of law and democratic accountability.