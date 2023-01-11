type here...
Couple captured having sex in front of hotel window [Photos]

By Kweku Derrick
UK couple caught having sex by window-ft
At Chiltern Firehouse in the UK, a naked couple sparked outrage by performing a ’45-minute sex show’ in full view of other horrified guests at an exclusive celebrity hangout.

The two performed all manner of sex acts up against a frosty window in their hotel room with the bedroom lights on, above a rear entry door used by some celebrities on Saturday evening.

The shocking display took place at Chiltern Firehouse, a hotel and eatery in swanky Marylebone owned by US businessman Andre Balazs.

A source said the couple were ‘really going for it’, adding: ‘They’d left the lights on in the room so it was illuminated for all to see.

‘They went on for ages, in all sorts of different positions, as more and more people gathered below in shock.’ 

The sex show took place the same night Lipa went out with friends to the luxury venue. 

