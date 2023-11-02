type here...
Simple or stingy: Couple do ‘low-budget’ wedding, wear only T-shirts

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A newly-wedded couple has become the talk of town and social media after pictures from their simple yet arranged wedding surfaced on the internet.

A Facebook user by name Ifejika Henry Chikwado, shared the couple’s pictures on the social media platform as he congratulated them.

In the pictures, the couple wore only matching T-shirts with their photo printed in front and smiled as they exchanged rings.

He advised people to marry now as things may get costlier in December.

In his words: “Couple Goes Viral Over Their ‘Low-budget’ Marriage. Congratulations to them… Na you wan impress your village people and your community, that’s why you still dey single….

