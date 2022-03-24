type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsCouple takes pre-wedding photos in commercial bus to recreate how they first...
Nigeria News

Couple takes pre-wedding photos in commercial bus to recreate how they first met

By Albert
Couple takes pre-wedding photos in commercial bus to recreate how they first met
- Advertisement -

A couple had to take their pre-wedding photos in a commercial bus to recreate how they first met each other.

The photos were to give meaning to how their love journey began and also to tell how their love blossomed from such an ordinary place.

Usually, couples do relish their pre-wedding moments and go go any length to take their photos and videos at plush areas.

Couple takes pre-wedding photos in commercial bus to recreate how they first met

Unlike this couple, they decided to go back to where they met, how simple they were and how they were able to find love in a very ordinary commercial bus.

Sharing the photos on social media, they were captioned:

We took our pre-wedding shoot to where it all started some years ago. Inside BRT. Love on the move

Zara commented: This life just dey somehow, the same brt wey person miss, na there another person find love.

Tamarbee wrote: It’s like I will start entering brt cos nobody wan talk to you on bike sef except aboki wey carry u

Ade replied: Congratulations..make I start to dey enter BRT now maybe I go meet the Loml there too

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 24, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News