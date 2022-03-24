Couple takes pre-wedding photos in commercial bus to recreate how they first met

- Advertisement -

A couple had to take their pre-wedding photos in a commercial bus to recreate how they first met each other.

The photos were to give meaning to how their love journey began and also to tell how their love blossomed from such an ordinary place.

Usually, couples do relish their pre-wedding moments and go go any length to take their photos and videos at plush areas.



Unlike this couple, they decided to go back to where they met, how simple they were and how they were able to find love in a very ordinary commercial bus.

Sharing the photos on social media, they were captioned:

We took our pre-wedding shoot to where it all started some years ago. Inside BRT. Love on the move

Zara commented: This life just dey somehow, the same brt wey person miss, na there another person find love.

Tamarbee wrote: It’s like I will start entering brt cos nobody wan talk to you on bike sef except aboki wey carry u

Ade replied: Congratulations..make I start to dey enter BRT now maybe I go meet the Loml there too