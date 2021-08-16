type here...
GhPageLifestyleCouple with two kids discover they're blood siblings after 10 years of...
Lifestyle

Couple with two kids discover they’re blood siblings after 10 years of marriage

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A married couple have been met with the shock of their lives after discovering that they are siblings after 10 years of marriage.

According to them, they discovered that they are brother and sister after 10 years of marriage and 13 years of knowing each other.

The troubled couple made this profound information known to the world through a video shared online.

The husband revealed in the viral footage obtained that he first met the wife now sister in 2008 got married in 2011. They had their first child in 2011 and second in 2015.

Watch the video below;

This news after finding its way to the internet has received mixed reactions from netizens. Check some reactions below;

What will you do if you get to find out that your spouse is your blood sibling after many years in marriage blessed with kids? share your thoughts….

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, August 16, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
76.3 ° F
76.3 °
76.3 °
82 %
2.8mph
51 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News