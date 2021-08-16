Couple with two kids discover they’re blood siblings after 10 years of marriage

- Advertisement -

A married couple have been met with the shock of their lives after discovering that they are siblings after 10 years of marriage.

According to them, they discovered that they are brother and sister after 10 years of marriage and 13 years of knowing each other.

The troubled couple made this profound information known to the world through a video shared online.

The husband revealed in the viral footage obtained that he first met the wife now sister in 2008 got married in 2011. They had their first child in 2011 and second in 2015.

This news after finding its way to the internet has received mixed reactions from netizens. Check some reactions below;

