A Nigerian couple has welcome their first set of babies after 19 years of waiting for the glory of God to shine on them

Richie Odiche and his wife welcomed a set of twins, a boy and girl, on Wednesday, May 11, and took to Facebook to share the good news.

“To God be the glory. We have been blessed with a set of twins ( Boy & Girl ) after 19 years of waiting through Assisted Conception,” Richie wrote in a Facebook post.

“We also appreciate Dr. Eze Orduwa and the entire staff of Bridgestone hospital, Rukpokwu Town through which this blessings came.”

The story of this couple underlines the popular saying that ‘delay is not denial’.