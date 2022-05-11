type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNigerian couple blessed with twins after waiting for 19 years
News

Nigerian couple blessed with twins after waiting for 19 years

By Kweku Derrick
couple welcome twins after 19 years
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian couple has welcome their first set of babies after 19 years of waiting for the glory of God to shine on them

Richie Odiche and his wife welcomed a set of twins, a boy and girl, on Wednesday, May 11, and took to Facebook to share the good news.

“To God be the glory. We have been blessed with a set of twins ( Boy & Girl ) after 19 years of waiting through Assisted Conception,” Richie wrote in a Facebook post.

“We also appreciate Dr. Eze Orduwa and the entire staff of Bridgestone hospital, Rukpokwu Town through which this blessings came.”

The story of this couple underlines the popular saying that ‘delay is not denial’.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 11, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News