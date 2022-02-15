Court adjourns Shatta Wale and Medikal’s case to February 21

- Advertisement -

An Accra Circuit court has adjourned the case involving musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal to Monday, February 21.

The two are facing the law for various offences committed in 2021.

Medikal, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, is facing trial for unlawfully brandishing a gun on social media.

Shatta Wale is facing charges of publication for the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

They were arrested and remanded into prison custody for some days before finally being granted bail of GHC 100,000 each.