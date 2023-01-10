type here...
Court convicts & fines Bulldog GHc48k over assault on President Nana Addo
Court convicts & fines Bulldog GHc48k over assault on President Nana Addo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Akuffo Addo is the reason why my cash is locked up with Menzgold - Bulldog
Bulldog and Nana Akuffo Addo
The Circuit Court in Accra has convicted Lawrence Hanson Nana Asiamah aka Bulldog after he was found guilty of assault on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The artiste manager, a regular pundit of United Television (UTV) escaped a custodial sentence when he was sentenced to a fine of GHc48,000 by the court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.

Bullgod was arraigned after he was said to have made a statement to wit: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish with his four-year tenure if he failed to pay customers of an alleged Ponzi scheme by Menzgold.

The court while sentencing him said should he default in the payment, will serve 40 days imprisonment.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge of “offensive conduct to the breaches of the peace.” But, the court found him guilty after a full trial.

    Source:GHPAGE

