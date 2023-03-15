type here...
GhPageNewsCourt dismisses Anas’ GH¢25m defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong
News

Court dismisses Anas’ GH¢25m defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong

By Kweku Derrick
The Accra High Court has dismissed the GH¢25 million defamation suit brought against Kennedy Agyapong by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Anas, who’s the leading member of The Tiger Eye P. I, Africa’s leading investigative firm, in 2018, sued the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for allegedly defaming him by airing the 2018 documentary “Who watches the watchman”.

The journalist prayed to the court to award GH¢25 million against Mr Agyapong to compensate him for the defamatory material published against him by the MP.

But the judge, Justice Eric Baah held that Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to prove that Mr. Agyapong defamed him by publicly showing the tape but rather, the documentary exposed shady deals that Anas and his associates were involved in.

The court concluded that what Anas is engaged in is not investigative journalism but rather investigative terrorism and that Agyapong was justified to call Anas “a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil”.

“I find the claims by the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas) meritless and they are hereby dismissed” Justice Baah ruled.

    Source:GHPage

