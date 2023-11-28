type here...
Court dismisses sidechick, Deborah Seyram lawsuit against her ‘Sugar Daddy’, orders her to pay GHc10K

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
ernest kwasi nimako and deborah seyram
The Accra High Court has dismissed a lawsuit  filed by controversial sidiechick, Deborah Seyram, who was involved romantically with Ernest Kwasi the former Nimako, the Chief Finance Officer of First Atlantic Bank

Justice John Bosco Nabarese, heading the court, determined that there was no valid legal basis for her lawsuit.

The court, in its judgment on Tuesday November 28, 2023 expressed hesitancy to endorse the foundation of their relationship, stating, “You cannot recover the price of something you have committed into an immoral act.”

Seyram was ordered to pay a penalty of GH¢10,000 as a result of the dismissal.

Prior Details

Seyram who was a sidechick to Nimako in her January 2023 lawsuit, claimed that the former bank manager had made promises to her, including providing a car, three years of housing, monthly financial support, marriage after divorcing his wife, and a lump sum for a business which he did not fulfill.

