A 58-year-old woman arrested in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana for allegedly using unwholesome ingredients to prepare hot black pepper sauce, well known as shito, for public consumption has been sentenced to prison.

Elizabeth Arthur was handed down a 21-month term by presiding judge Nana Ama Debrah Finn on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The convict was initially jailed for only one month in addition to a fine of GH¢4,800 after she was convicted despite pleading not guilty to charges.

But because she was unable to pay the fine, she was jailed for an additional 20 months.

We earlier reported that Elizabeth Arthur had been observed to be gathering decomposing ingredients including tomatoes, onion and ginger peels among others from food joints in the community.

She then takes the worms and maggot-infested chunks to a mill machine to grind them together for the preparation of her unhealthy product.

Residents who had observed her for a long time decided to keep a close eye on her out of curiosity to unravel what she uses the blended ingredients for.

To their surprise, they discovered that Madam Arthur has been selling the waste products as shito to members of the public at a popular Kenkey joint in Kofofidua.