Sports

Court orders Asamoah Gyan to pay Gh25,000 monthly to his wife among other properties

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Gifty was already married when she married Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan, Gifty Gyan and son
After a three-year legal battle, an Accra court has ruled today that the three kids of Gifty Gyan belong to Asamoah Gyan.

The court to charged the former Ghana captain to pay Gifty Gyan 25,000 Ghana cedis every month for the upkeep of the three kids excluding their school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets among other child care costs.

Also, the court awarded Asamoah Gyan’s mansion in the United Kingdom to Gifty Gyan as compensation and then a four bedroom house at Spintex.

A BMW vehicle that Asamoah Gyan owns plus an Infiniti has also been given by the court to Gifty Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan’s land which is a for a filling station has been given to Gifty Gyan.

TODAY

