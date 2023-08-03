type here...
Court remands drug addict for killing his 6-year old brother
News

Court remands drug addict for killing his 6-year old brother

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
augustine wanyonyi in court
One Kingsley Bassey, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre for allegedly ki!ling his 6-year-old brother while under the influence of drug.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested by the police at Meiran Division, and later transferred to the SCID, Yaba.

He was brought before the Yaba Magistrates’ Court presided over by Magistrate Patrick Nwaka on one count of murder on Monday.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the crime on May 29, 2023, around 8.30am at No. 3, Poultry Road, Meiran, Lagos State.

According to Nurudeen, the offence is contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

“That you, Kingsley Bassey, on May 29, 2023, around 8.30 am at No. 3, Poultry Road, Meiran, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one six-year-old (name withheld) by hitting his head on the ground and thereby, committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015,”

The defendant’s plea was, however, not taken.

Nurudeen prayed the court to remand the defendant pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The magistrate ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Kirikiri Custodial Centre.

He also adjourned the case till August 21, 2023.

