Court allegedly rubbishes Serwaa Amihere’s case- says it is a foolish case

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere recently dragged her once-upon-a-time darling Henry Fitz among others to court.

Per the reports that flew across social media platforms, the trio were charged with blackmailing among other charges.

The report divulged that the police arrested the wife of Henry Fitz and Edem Savior Ketti, but were unable to get the man himself, Henry Fitz.

Whilst Edem Saviour Ketti was arrested at his hideout at Dzorwulu, Candylove Kwaykewaa Ababio was arrested at an undisclosed location.

In a new development, the court has allegedly rubbished the suit against Henry Fitz, his friend, and wife, saying that the case does not hold any water.

The news was made by Tiktoker and Youtuber, Trouble Carlos via his official YouTube channel.

Source:Ghpage

