Home News COVID-19: WAEC suspends 2020 WASSCE & BECE
Source:GHPAGE
News

COVID-19: WAEC suspends 2020 WASSCE & BECE

By RASHAD
0
The scheduled 2020 WASSCE and BECE have been suspended by the West Africa Examination Council, GhPage.com can confirm.

The WASSCE which is written by the third year Final Year SHS students was scheduled to take off on 30th March 2020.

The BECE also undertaken by the final year students of the Junior High School students in Ghana was set to take off in a few weeks.

But the West Africa Examination Council has called off the exam for now due to the Coronavirus pandemic which keeps rising in Ghana.

The West Africa Examination Council during the announcement of the suspension of the BECE and WASSCE did not mention when the exam will officially be taken.

Ghpage.com is monitoring and we will keep you updated. Stay with us.

