Nasiru Abdullahi aka Chile Maidoki who is a notorious armed robber has joined the police force months after he was declared wanted.

Kano state police commissioner in August 2023 declared the notorious criminal wanted and placed a N100k bounty on his head.

But recent photos sighted on social media show the criminal who has gained entry into the police school posing with a senior officer.

According to a source, he joins the over 10,000 police recruits to undergo a six-month intensive training to enhance policing in the country.

It continued that as part of evading arrest by the police, the criminal now recruit was sleeping at burial grounds around the city.

The police in a statement stated that the notorious criminal reported himself to the police and pleaded with them to forgive him of all his crimes because he was now a changed person and wanted to become a policeman to help arrest criminals

Part of the statement from the police reads: “One of the three notorious wanted criminals named Nasiru Abdullahi popularly known as Chile Maidoki of Layin Falwaya Kurna Makabarta Quarters Kano has surrendered himself to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel upon hearing the Declaration of N100,000 bounty for his arrest.

This brings a total of a hundred documented and profiled repentant criminals being that so far surrounded themselves to the police command. During the hide-and-seek regime, the said repentance terror Chile Maidoki said to the police that he used to sleep at a burial ground yard in Kano City just to evade detection by security personnel.

He is now appealing to the police and the good people of the state to forgive him that he has repented and is now ready to work with the police to promote sustainable peace and development in the state. he is therefore not to be arrested by the police or stigmatised by members of the public.”