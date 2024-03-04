type here...
Cristiano Ronaldo finally getting married to partner, Georgina after dating for 8 years with kids – PHOTOS

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
March is the month for one of the world’s greatest footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo, as he is set to marry the mother of some of his kids, Georgina Rodríguez, whom he has dated for 8 years.

According to a wedding card spotted by the editorial desk of ghpage, the duo are getting married in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 5 March 2024.

The announcement was made by Georgina on her verified and official Instagram account story on Sunday evening at about 5pm.

Ronaldo and Georgina have been partners since 2016 and this news comes as a great surprise to many fans around the world.

