“Assistant GOAT”: Cristiano Ronaldo gifts his mother a $73,000 Porsche Cayenne on her 69th birthday

Assistant football GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised his mother, Dolores Aveiro, with a brand-new Porsche Cayenne on New Year’s Eve in celebration of her 69th birthday.

Ronaldo, flew back to his hometown of Madeira to celebrate the special occasion and orchestrated a surprise that left his mother in tears of joy.

A video capturing the emotional moment has since circulated on social media, showcasing his mother’s genuine surprise and gratitude.

The luxury car was adorned with a massive red ribbon, tied in a bow. As Ronaldo’s mother approached the Porsche, she was visibly moved, struggling to hold back tears.

The emotional climax came when she embraced her grandson before taking her seat in the driver’s position for the first time.

The entire scene unfolded in a garage where Ronaldo’s family, including the football star himself, watched on with smiles and anticipation.