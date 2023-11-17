- Advertisement -

The case between Ghanaian musician Black Sherif and the Cruise ship people has finally come to an end after the court struck out the case.

Readers would remember that Black Sherif breached a contract between him and the Cruise Ship People and this led to his arrest at the Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival from abroad some months ago.

According to the earlier report, Black Sherif had been billed to perform on a Cruise ship in Greece together with other top artists and they only needed him to record a video confirming his participation.

Nevertheless, the promoter, Daniel Vanderpuje of Cruise People Ltd., unilaterally ended the agreement prior to the show’s planned date, citing violations of publicity.

Following the contract’s termination, the promoter required Black Sherif to return the US$ 20,000 deposit.

Black Sherif’s team refused to comply with the Cruise People Ltd.’s demand for the deposit, citing the Cruise People’s termination of the contract as justification.

Black Sherif maintained that he was due payment for the contract’s unilateral termination.

Angry at the course of events, Daniel Vanderpuye, the promoter, filed a lawsuit seeking cost reimbursement, general damages for breach of contract, interest on the sum paid, and recompense for lost earnings and income.

A motion to strike out the lawsuit was filed by Black Sherif’s legal team, which included Dominic Brenya-Otchere Esq., Kenneth Paa Kwesi Agyir Esq., and Esther Addai Esq. of Sam Okudzeto and Associates.

The team claimed that the contract’s dispute resolution clause required that any disagreement arising out of the agreement be resolved solely in the United Kingdom.

The action was adjourned until November 16, 2023, after the court on October 19, 2023, gave the parties two weeks to submit written arguments.

Black Sherif’s plea was approved by the experienced High Court Judge, who also pointed out that the dispute’s subject matter had little to do with Ghana.

The plaintiff’s writ and statement of claim were dismissed by the court because the case had been filed in the incorrect venue, and she believed that the parties intended for any problems arising from them to be settled in the UK.

Thus, as of right now, Black Sherif is not facing legal action over the agreement he signed with Cruise People Ltd.

According to a source close to Black Sherif, Cruise People Ltd. will file a counterclaim for the full contract amount, interest, and damages for breach of contract if they start any legal action in the appropriate court.