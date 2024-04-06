The current state of Martha, a 23-year-old lady whose boyfriend poured acid on her face [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

About a year ago GHPage reported an incident that became the topic of discussion in Ghana.

Martha KariKari Asiamah, a 22-year-old Ghanaian woman, shared a deeply emotional account with Gh Page media that deeply moved many Ghanaians.



In an exclusive interview with Rashad, Martha revealed a harrowing experience where her boyfriend orchestrated an acid attack on her after she refused to enter into a blood covenant with him.



Initially suspecting her of infidelity, her boyfriend resorted to the idea of a blood covenant despite lacking concrete evidence of her unfaithfulness.



The dreadful incident unfolded when the perpetrator, disguised as a delivery person, visited Martha’s home and poured acid on her as she innocently checked the TV pole behind their house.



Tragically, Martha’s grandmother, attempting to aid her, also suffered burns from the acid splashes during the attack.



Before the assault, Martha’s ex-boyfriend had sent the attacker to her residence with an empty box and a spray, which she disposed of, unaware of their sinister purpose.



Through phone conversations, law enforcement traced the crime back to Martha’s boyfriend, who had conspired with the assailant to carry out this heinous act.

In the latest of events, the lady has stormed GHPage TV studios sharing her ordeal again while showing her current state to the rest of the world.

The once beautiful young lady who caught attention whenever she stepped out is deformed on the face that can not be as it used to be.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW