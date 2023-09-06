- Advertisement -

Popular South African actress simply known as Cyan Boujee is trending on the internet for the negative reasons.



Apparently, the socialite’s sex tape has been leaked and South Africans are already blaming a Nigerian for it.

This is the second time Cyan Boujee’s sex tape has been leaked on the internet within the space of one month.

In the trending video, Cyan Boujee was seen squirting profusely while having sex with her Nigerian sugar daddy.



At the moment, both the name and face of the sugar daddy in the video are yet to be discovered.

You can easily access the video on Twitter by simply searching “Cyan Boujee” sex tape

Cyaan Boujee model, disc jockey, brand ambassador, social media influencer, YouTuber, Instagram sensation, content creator, make-up artist, and philanthropist.