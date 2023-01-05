The beef between TikToker Asantewaa and Socialite Eyram is getting hotter and funnier with time.

The latest to come from their camp is rather rib-cracking. In a post sighted online, Eyram has taken to the popular online prayer session, Alpha Hour to seek justice.

Under the comments section of one of the online prayer midnight meetings on the YouTube channel of Alpha Hour, one Gifty Eyram believed to be the baby mama of Cyril is praying Asantewaa and whoever is involved in her being disgraced be dealt with.

Not only that she is also sighted in the viral post seeking to be exonerated from her situation with Asantewaa.

Asantewaa and Eyram have recently dominated news portals due to some GHC 300,000 scams.

Asantewaa has accused Eyram of scamming her after she failed to complete a building project for her.

The two ladies have been back and forth on social media taunting each other about the situation.