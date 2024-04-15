type here...
D-Black allegedly chopped Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Black Avenue Musik boss Desmond Blackmore popularly known as D-Black has been accused of being the person behind the breakup of Medikal and Fella Makafui.

It’s no longer news that Medikal and Fella Makafui are no longer an item.

Though Medikal in making the announcement failed to state the reason for their break up, some people have accused D-Black of having a hand in it.

In any case, D-black just dropped a new song, and a few of the verses seemed to disparage Medikal.

“I’m sleeping with your Shawty to my left, I don’t really feel it but she wanna lay over here instead,” he said in the song.

In response, Medikal expressed his disappointment in D-black in a podcast. In addition, he questioned why he was having sex with Fella Makafui when Medikal could never harm him in that way.

“Me ano go fi see D-black ein wife e dey some corner den maybe me and them am dey do things. That will be disrespectful,” Medikal said.

Read below:

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

