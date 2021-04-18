Why should the sex worker who was fondled on live TV walks freely & Akuapem Poloo be in jail – Da Hammer

Renowned Ghanaian music producer Da Hammer has waded into the debate of whether or not it is right for some Ghanaians to plead for the authorities to free convicted video vixen Akuapem Poloo.

Akuapem Poloo was slapped with a 90-day sentenced by the Accra high court on Friday 16th April 2021 for indecent exposure by uploading a naked picture with her son on social media.

After the judgement, there have been many talking points around especially from Ghanaian celebrities opining the judgement was too harsh.

The legendary music producer has added his voice which suggests for him to be on the side of the celebrities who avers the judgement is a clear case of using a hammer to kill an ant.

Da Hammer in a long post on Facebook wondered why Naomi Gold who was recently fondled on a live television program by controversial marriage counsellor is not dealt why while Akuapem Poloo is made to face the laws squarely.

Kindly read below as he wrote.

The social media commentators suddenly turned experts on litigation, attacking ppl who’re signing a petition to pardon a girl who was totally oblivious to the consequences of her actions… pls your take doesn’t matter to anyone… Your take is not absolute, it is relative.

It’s only your opinion based on your own sad situation. We don’t want to hear how u think she deserves anything.Someone may scold their son for stealing money Someone may assault their son as punishment for the same crime.

Just because u think he deserves to be assaulted doesn’t mean we can’t beg for his punishments to be reduced to scolding. I chanced on a tv show where a sex worker was being fondled by a Counsellor Lutterodt in her private parts in an attempt to demonstrate his lame idea of how to achieve an orgasm by foreplay… why isn’t anyone talking about that.

Why are you so pissed that we’re pleading for someone. Where is the love. Are ppl really this bitter. Haven’t u ever had your mum beg for u when your dad was about to lash u? If u think she deserves the punishment so much why don’t u go home and gloat, obviously u won? Isn’t she jailed?

What are u doing still hanging around here? Is it that bad, u seriously need to also make sure she gets no sympathy as well? Never met the lady but I can unequivocally attest to the fact that she wasn’t trying to communicate an erotic image. It’s just an art depiction gone wrong cos of our society… and i totally understand that ignorance is not an excuse but pls, if there’s not a drop of sympathy left in u pls leave the rest of us to make an effort.