‘Dad, I’m still waiting for your call’ – Yvonne Nelson to her unknown dad

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Yvonne-Nelson-with-her-mum-and-dad
Ace Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson is still searching and patiently waiting for her dad after almost four decades of not knowing who her father is.

Yvonne reportedly grew up with the Nelson Family and even bore their name but doesn’t know who her real father is which she shared in her recently published memoir which caught fire citing the many controversies surrounding who her real dad is.

While at it, Yvonne is still keeping hopes alive, while waiting for him to show up someday.

In a tweet on shared on her official X account on Thursday, October 12, the award-winning actress and movie producer shared that she was longing for her father’s phone call.

“Father, DAD, I’m still waiting for your call,” she tweeted.

