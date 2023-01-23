The Ghanaian Music space is about to experience the biggest beef. Though the industry is full of beef between rappers but this one is yet to blow between a gospel musician and a highlife musician.

We are all aware that Gospel singer, Great Ampong and Daddy Lumba are not on cool terms as they recently had a misunderstanding. The friendship between the two music giants came to an abrupt end.

Their bad blood follows when the management of Lumba swiftly took away the money they got from the launch of the “Hossana” song after the event was over when Ampong was taking pictures with his fans without his knowledge.

Recall that in 2016, Daddy Lumba and Kwadwo Ampong formed a group called Kojo Kojo to release a hit single dubbed “Hossana”. The two musicians agreed to share the money they will get from the launch of the song but Lumba took the money.

To date, the two have not been on speaking terms and as such go about their music duties separately.

Just last week, Great Ampong confirmed in an interview on Happy FM that she has a beef with Daddy Lumba.

According to Great Ampong, Daddy Lumba’s ‘Ofon’ song is a diss song for him because he was told by a member in the Highlife’s camp that the ‘Theresa’ hitmaker has recorded a diss song for him way back in 2017-18.

Hence he is also poised to release a diss song for him which will officially drop this week but he has shared a snippet of it on social media.

Amidst the brouhaha, Afia Schwar has wildly alleged during an IG live that Daddy Lumba is talking with his lawyers behind the scenes to drag Great Ampng to court.

As claimed by Schwar, Ampong also chopped some monies from their project without accounting for it therefore he has no right to describe Daddy Lumba as a greedy person

Afia Schwar assured Daddy Lumba’s fans that they should expect a court letter from the Highlife veteran’s camp to Great Ampong this week.

We can’t tell if what Afia Schwar said during the IG live is inherently true or false but time will reveal all that we want to know.

