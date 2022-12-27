Popular Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi was in the late hours of Monday, 26 December, arrested by Police over alleged drug possession.

In a video obtained by GHPage, Zigi is seen in handcuffs while being escorted by unidentified policemen into a marked police vehicle.

Zigi is filmed explaining that he was arrested after police on night patrol duty found a substance suspected to be illicit drugs in his car during a stop and search.

According to the award-winning dancer, he is unwell and the drug is the cure for his ailment, however, the police would not take any explanation for it.

He was detained but it is unclear whether he was taken into custody for further questioning.

The video of Zigi’s arrest was recorded by an unidentified man who was perhaps at the scene and later shared it on social media.

As of writing this publication, details surrounding the incident remain scanty at the moment.

We will bring you more updates when they become available.