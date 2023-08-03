Dangote appoints daughter, Mariya as Executive Director at his Sugar Factory

- Advertisement -

Dangote Sugar Refinery has announced Mariya Aliko Dangote as Executive Director The company said the appointment is with immediate effect and is subject to ratification Mariya Dangote worked at the Holding Company Dangote Industries before joining the sugar refinery in 2019.

The Board of Directors at Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced the appointment of Mariya Aliko Dangote as an Executive Director. The development was disclosed via an official statement signed by the company secretary, Temitope Hassan, and sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited.

The letter stated that the Board approved the appointment at its meeting held on July 28, 2023, effective the same day and subject to the approval of the company members at its next general meeting.

Mariya is the daughter of the billionaire businessman and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote. She is a project leader with extensive experience and proven expertise in Business Strategy, Planning and Implementation, Digitisation & Mechanisation of Backward Integration Projects, and Mergers & Acquisitions, among others.

Mariya currently oversees the Business and Strategic activities and the Backward Integration of the Company and is responsible for the implementation of the digitization of and mechanization of critical operational activities in the firm and its subsidiaries. She holds an LLB and BL and an MBA from Coventry University, UK.

Mariya is attending the Cambridge Senior Management Programme and participated in a Business Strategy, Advancement, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Sugar Processing, and Productivity Optimisation course. She joined the company in 2019 after serving as Business Risk Specialist at Dangote Industries Limited.