“I’m done”; Daniel Amartey deletes all contents related to the Black Stars from his Instagram account – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian shot stopper, Daniel Amartey in a surprising move deleted all Black Stars-related stuffs from his verified official Instagram account.

The Besiktas defender is yet to feature for the Ghana national team at the ongoing AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast despite being fit enough to play.

Daniel Amarety, who has struggled to break into the Black Stars’ starting lineup at the AFCON, is an assistant deputy captain in place of Thomas Partey.

He captained the Black Stars in the World Cup Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

But is seems the services of Amartey is no longer required by the Black Stars management and the reason for his absence is unknown, but the 29-year-old has suffered series of injuries in the past.

However, Daniel Amartey is yet to speak or explain why he removed all Black Stars-related contents including photos and videos from his Instagram handle.

