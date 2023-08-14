“Daniel Duncan Williams Is Going To Be A Very Powerful Prophet of God” – Sonnie Badu

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has gone viral after prophesising that Daniel Duncan Williams will serve in God’s house. Sonnie Badu called on his followers to save his post as evidence when the word of God given through him start manifesting. Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to Sonnie Badu’s post on Instagram.

Dr Sonnie Badu has disclosed that one of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams’s sons will be a powerful minister of God.

The award-winning gospel made this revelation in an Instagram post captioned;

“Daniel Duncan William is going to be a very powerful Prophet of God, You can mark down this date. Everything he is going through indicates that God is about to use him mightly.

There is a generation that is arising, and he will be the only one able to easily access them and make an impact. Just remember this day and know that God’s ways are not our ways .. @archbishopnick, our generation is blessed to have you .. love you”

Netizens reared to the prophecy as stated below

luvhas1 stated: You are speaking the mind of God Sir. I was watching one video of his on IG here, when the exact same words came to me

innocent1509 stated: Must u comment on every trends .. we love u so much just be mute about certain things let’s the worldly dude deal with it

adutwum11 stated: Not everyone will become man of God, he’s enjoying his good life.

_officialblakboy stated: Sometimes it doesn’t end that way papa

rol_and_07 stated: Isaiah 55:9 For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.