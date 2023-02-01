type here...
“Dating a broke white guy is better than dating a rich African guy” – Lady

By Albert
A lady has said that dating a white guy is more beneficial and emotionally fulfilling than dating an African guy.

According to the university student, she does not want anything to do with an African guy when it comes to dating.

She said that in part because the African guys are less mature and refined, they lack the honesty and skills to treat and keep a woman.

“African guys are not honest; they may not like you but still want to take you on a cruise.” A white guy does not do that. “African guys will just want to eat you,” she said.

Subsequently, she stated her dislike for African guys. She would never accept dating or marrying such men, even if it was her only option.

“I would rather date a poor white guy than marry a rich African guy,” she said.

According to reports, her boyfriend is a half-caste, and she has never accepted a proposal from any of the African guys on campus. She refuted the claim that she was being racist.

