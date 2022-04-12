- Advertisement -

Dating in its own sense is a very stressful task, but being in a romantic relationship with an ‘overly hot guy is beyond stressful’.

This is according to the account of a distraught young woman who appears to be going through hell in her relationship with a very handsome man.

The Kenyan-based woman, identified as Ladiva on Twitter, took to the platform to hint at the struggles she has to contend with to keep her beau from other women.

While advising her peers to keep off men with attractive looks, she wrote: “Dating an overly hot guy is beyond stressful. Ladies don’t try it. Speaking out of ongoing experience.”

The lady’s statement has stoked a controversial debate with many taking to the comment section to share their diverse opinion.

Apparently, her struggle with dating an attractive man is a true reflection of the hurdles some other women fight to protect their relationships at all costs.

Some also made a case for the men who also date hot, sexy and beautiful women, saying it takes painstaking efforts to keep them in check.

Read some of the comments below

Mickey Mike: Same case with dating a hot lady. You will be taking depression drugs as she continues to show you dust.

SeedHope: It happens when the only thing you provide in a relationship is sex. No matter how beautiful you are, a man bangs you once or twice and he’s fed up. What follows is what you can bring to the table apart from all what girls can provide.

Vincent: It all boils down to self confidence my sister. If you’re confident of your self love, it will show n help you avoid unnecessary drama when you’re hotter than thou partner receives accolades from strangers. They’ll eventually learn how to carry themselves around you or otherwise

Sam Baja: Dating a hot sexy lady is like planting maize on the road side