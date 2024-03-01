Dating Shatta Wale made me depressed, I became normal again after I dumped him – Michy brags (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Estranged ex-girlfriend and baby mama of controversial reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale has opened up on the negative impact her relationship with him had on her.

She made these revelations in the latest episode of the “Gh Queens reunion” TV show where she explained how she felt lost when she was dating Shatta Wale.

According to Michy, she was able to focus on her life and find herself after walking out of the the relationship,

The relationship between Shatta Wale and Michy has always been complicated with everything that goes on in it making it ways to the internet.

In order to share custody of their son Majesty, Shatta Wale and Michy agreed to maintain close friendship.

Checkout the video below