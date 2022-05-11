type here...
Daughters challenge their abusive dad after he threatened to beat and kill their mum [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
daughter confronts dad after threatening to beat her mum
A viral video of some young girls standing up to their father after he threatened to beat their mum and “send her to her grave” in Nigeria has surfaced online.

As seen in the footage, the husband identified as Engr Taju Olanrewaju, who is allegedly a deacon in a church in Abuja, threatened to assault his wife, Gloria, with a belt when the daughters stepped in.

One of the brave girls who seemed like the eldest among her siblings stood in the way of her enraged father and denied him access to her mother, holding on to the belt and asking him to beat her instead.

Reports online say this isn’t the first time Mr. Olanrewaju had assaulted his wife in their 26 years of marriage that has produced two boys and three girls.

However, they mustered courage and stood up to protect their mum and stop him from beating her.

Watch the trending video below.

The ladies have been widely celebrated for protecting their mum.

    Source:GHPage

