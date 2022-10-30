Davido and Chioma engage in lovey-dovey affair as they bounce back

Davidos’ public display of affection for Chioma Rowland tells a lot about his decision to finally make her his own.

That is how come the two are seen engaged in a lovey-dovey affair days after Dabvido introduced the “Chief Chef” as his wife.

Davido has also shown commitment by unfollowing his other baby mamas so they do not disturb the peace that has returned to his relationship with Chioma.

Following their ongoing public displays of affection, the couple appears to have increased the dosage of their relationship.

Davido and Chioma are seen kissing in a recent video that the singer posted on his Instagram account. They are dressed the same and exude love.

The two maintained their love for one another despite posing as a couple in the same car.