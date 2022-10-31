Singer Davido has lost his son Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi was the son of Davido and Chioma and he has reportedly died.

According to Kemi Filani News, Ifeanyi Adeleke got drowned a few days after his third birthday which was on October 20.

Prior to Ifeanyi’s death, Davido earlier today spotted teaching him how to swim.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the Electricity crooner was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.

Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

The music star carried Ifeanyi around in the pool as the energetic boy continued to flap his legs.

Davido who was obviously impressed by his son’s performance was heard commenting on how he was a fast learner.