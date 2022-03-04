“They hate me” – Davido breaks down as he reacts emotionally to voice note from Wizkid fan [Video]

- Advertisement -

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, breaks down in tears as he laments the level of vitriol directed at him simply because his father is wealthy.

Earlier this week, an audio letter from a Wizkid fan criticizing Davido leaked on social media.

Davido, according to the anonymous lady, has a frog’s voice and is untalented. She went on to say that his celebrity stems from his father’s fortune.

Davido responds to the voice note with a video in which he laments the degree of hatred. He went on to say that having a wealthy father is not his fault.

The singer also remarked that he works hard and produces good singles, but that he does not receive any backing.

